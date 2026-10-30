Karnataka shuts down 2 packaged water plants amid hygiene violations

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) Department has issued notices to 24 packaged drinking water units in the state and ordered the closure of two units over unhygienic conditions following inspections of 45 packaged water units. The searches have also found two units producing misbranded packaged water.
The inspections on Thursday were part of efforts to elevate food hygiene and storage standards under the directives of Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader.
“During the inspection, unhygienic conditions, missing medical certificates for staff, missing Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence, labelling defects and missing pest control certificates were found. Notices have been issued to 24 units,” the Food Safety Department said in a statement.
The FSDA stated that it seized misbranded water from units in Mysuru and Davangere, and ordered closure of a unit in Mulbagal, Kolar district, due to unhygienic conditions.
“There will be no compromise on the quality of drinking water. Legal action will be taken against those found guilty. These inspections will continue regularly,” Khader said on social media.
“Before buying packaged water, check for the FSSAI licence number, ISI mark, manufacturing date, and an intact seal. If you find any issue with packaged drinking water, scan the QR code to file a complaint with our department,” the FSDA said.
Bisleri International, Aquafina, SLV Aqua King, Goodew, Nireta, Neeram, FM Aqua, SM Aqua, Siya Packaged Drinking Water, Rishabhadri Minerals, Shivalingeshwara Minerals, Deeksha Industries, Akashwin Foods, Mountain Aqua, Shivaganga Foods, Naturey Beverages were among the packaged drinking water units inspected by the FSDA on Thursday.
Two weeks ago, FSDA inspected 186 sweet-making units in the state and issued notices to 25 establishments for unhygienic and poor storage conditions, ahead of the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali, and imposed a penalty of Rs 7,000 on two business operators.
In recent months, the department conducted raids at ice-cream manufacturing facilities and at five-star hotels, prominent restaurants, fast food centres, and private clubs in Karnataka.