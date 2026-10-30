Karnataka shuts down 2 packaged water plants amid hygiene violations

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) Department has issued notices to 24 packaged drinking water units in the state and ordered the closure of two units over unhygienic conditions following inspections of 45 packaged water units. The searches have also found two units producing misbranded packaged water.

The inspections on Thursday were part of efforts to elevate food hygiene and storage standards under the directives of Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader.

“During the inspection, unhygienic conditions, missing medical certificates for staff, missing Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence, labelling defects and missing pest control certificates were found. Notices have been issued to 24 units,” the Food Safety Department said in a statement.