Over 31 lakh children in 15-18 age group eligible for Covid vaccination in Karnataka

With vaccination for children who are 15 to 18 years old all set to roll out from Monday, Karnataka has 31.75 lakh eligible beneficiaries in this age group. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch the drive at BBMP Higher Primary and Pre-University College, at Moodalapalya in Bengaluru.

The Centre has said that Covaxin will be administered to children in this age group and they will be eligible to take the second dose of the vaccine after a gap of 28 days.

In Karnataka, ministers will launch the drive in each district while MLAs will kickstart the initiative at each taluk. Deputy commissioners have held preliminary meetings with health and education department officials for effective coordination.

The Karnataka government has said that more than 4,000 vaccination sessions will be held and around 6 lakh children will be jabbed on Monday. The state has an existing stock of 16 lakh Covaxin doses, the government said, adding that vaccination drives will be conducted at schools and colleges. These institutes will provide personnel and logistical support for the drive.

The health department has said that children who miss their appointments can go to health centres to get vaccinated. Vaccination for the children who have comorbidities will be carried out at health facilities under the supervision of a medical officer.

Schools conducting online classes can fix certain days to conduct the vaccination drive. Students who have discontinued their formal education can visit government hospitals to get jabbed.