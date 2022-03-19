Karnataka: Organs of man who died of head injury saves six lives

Umesh B Dandagi (51) from Belagavi has given a new lease of life to six patients. After an accidental fall on March 8, he suffered a head injury and underwent craniotomy at KLES Hospital in Belagavi. He was declared brain dead on March 16.

As per organ donation protocols, officials from Jeevasarthakathe, a government body which oversees cadaver organ donation in Karnataka, initiated the process for organ donation and took written consent from the family members. The recipients were selected as per the waiting list and the organs were harvested.

Dandagi’s heart was transplanted to a patient at KLES Hospital in Belagavi and his kidneys were sent to SDM Hospital in Dharwad and Tatwadarsha Hospital in Hubballi through a green corridor. His corneas and skin were donated to the KLE eye and skin banks, respectively.

On March 16, his liver was airlifted within hours to Bengaluru from Belagavi Airport. To ensure that no time was lost in transportation, Bengaluru traffic police created a ‘green corridor’ from BIAL Airport to SPARSH Hospital, R R Nagar.

Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police, (Traffic) Bengaluru City, said, “We received a request from SPARSH Hospital for creating a traffic-free passage to transport a donated organ which was airlifted from Belagavi. Organ harvesting and transportation is a time-sensitive process and we were happy to support the team by creating a green corridor, covering a distance of 47 kilometre within 40 minutes.”

Dr Sharan Shivaraj Patil, chairman, SPARSH Hospital, said, “We would like to express our gratitude to the family members for consenting for a noble gesture like this. Umesh stands as an example to highlight the positive impact that organ transplant can have on the lives of patients and their families. We have successfully transplanted the liver on a patient who was critically ill.”