scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Karnataka: Ordinance to hike SC, ST reservation gets Gov nod

Passage of the ordinance increases the state's quota in educational institutions and government jobs for Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, and for Scheduled Tribes from 3 per cent to 7 per cent.

Karnataka Ordinance SC ST reservation, Karnataka, Karnataka governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsKarnataka governor Thawarchand Gehlot

Karnataka governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Sunday gave his assent to the state government’s ordinance to increase the quota of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and the Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in jobs and the education sector, officials said.

Passage of the ordinance increases the state’s quota in educational institutions and government jobs for Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, and for Scheduled Tribes from 3 per cent to 7 per cent.

However, it is still unclear if the government is planning to adjust the increase in the quota under the existing 50 per cent reservation cap. The additional quota takes the total reservation in the state to 56 percent.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his happiness over the Governor’s assent to the ordinance. He said  the state Cabinet’s decision to bring the ordinance was based on the recommendations of the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Opinion Editor: Happy Diwali!Premium
From the Opinion Editor: Happy Diwali!
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...

He said the ordinance will also be tabled in both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature to get it cleared there.

Soon after the Governor gave his assent, the government issued a  special gazette notification.

“Henceforth, the reservation for SC will go up from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and ST community quota will go up by 7 per cent from 3 percent.  By hiking reservations, the state government has exhibited its commitment,” Bommai said.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

“It is a Deepavali gift from the state government for the SC/ST community. This ordinance will be approved in both the Houses of the State Legislature,” the Chief Minister added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-10-2022 at 04:13:19 am
Next Story

Cracker ban: AAP ‘anti-Hindu’, claims BJP; Rai says saving lives their priority

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement