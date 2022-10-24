Karnataka: Ordinance to hike SC, ST reservation gets Gov nod

Karnataka governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Sunday gave his assent to the state government’s ordinance to increase the quota of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and the Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in jobs and the education sector, officials said.

Passage of the ordinance increases the state’s quota in educational institutions and government jobs for Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, and for Scheduled Tribes from 3 per cent to 7 per cent.

However, it is still unclear if the government is planning to adjust the increase in the quota under the existing 50 per cent reservation cap. The additional quota takes the total reservation in the state to 56 percent.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his happiness over the Governor’s assent to the ordinance. He said the state Cabinet’s decision to bring the ordinance was based on the recommendations of the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission.

He said the ordinance will also be tabled in both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature to get it cleared there.

Soon after the Governor gave his assent, the government issued a special gazette notification.

“Henceforth, the reservation for SC will go up from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and ST community quota will go up by 7 per cent from 3 percent. By hiking reservations, the state government has exhibited its commitment,” Bommai said.

“It is a Deepavali gift from the state government for the SC/ST community. This ordinance will be approved in both the Houses of the State Legislature,” the Chief Minister added.