Karnataka orders state-wide hospital safety audit following 7 deaths in Bengaluru compound wall collapse

Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash R Patil speaking to reporters during his visit to the site on Thursday, a day after the compound wall of the Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee hospital came crashing down during intense thundershowers. (Photo credit: ANI)

Following the incident that claimed seven lives at Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee hospital (formerly Bowring hospital) in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government ordered a safety audit of all government hospital buildings in the state.

Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharanprakash R Patil, who visited the site on Thursday, directed officers to conduct a thorough inspection of all hospital buildings and their compound walls. A detailed report regarding the state of hospitals and their campuses will be submitted to the department.

On Wednesday, seven people — including two children — were crushed to death after the compound wall of the government hospital came crashing down during the intense thundershowers that lashed the city.