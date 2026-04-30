Karnataka orders state-wide hospital safety audit following 7 deaths in Bengaluru compound wall collapse

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Following the incident that claimed seven lives at Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee hospital (formerly Bowring hospital) in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government ordered a safety audit of all government hospital buildings in the state.
Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharanprakash R Patil, who visited the site on Thursday, directed officers to conduct a thorough inspection of all hospital buildings and their compound walls. A detailed report regarding the state of hospitals and their campuses will be submitted to the department.
On Wednesday, seven people — including two children — were crushed to death after the compound wall of the government hospital came crashing down during the intense thundershowers that lashed the city.
Patil said that an inquiry into the tragedy has already been initiated under the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department. “Further action will be taken once the report is received,” he said.
Apart from the audit report, Patil said an expert team will inspect all hospital buildings falling under the Medical Education Department in the state.
The tragedy at the hospital occurred following record rainfall in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who visited the spot on Wednesday evening, said the compound wall collapsed because mud was being dumped beside it while construction work was being carried out on the hospital premises.
While CM Siddaramaiah had announced a compensation for Rs 5 lakh for the families of victims and free treatment for the injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh compensation, apart from Rs 50,000 each for the injured.
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