Karnataka government orders movement of all files and letters through e-office

The state government Wednesday ordered that the movement of all files and letters in all the offices of deputy commissioners/chief executive officers/head of departments of the government through e-office.

The government of Karnataka had introduced the e-office software, developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), after a meeting held by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently where he had directed the movement of files and the number of levels at which the files are handled to be reduced.

He further instructed the proposals being received by the district and department heads should be handled at the level of secretary.

Chief secretary to Karnataka government P Ravi Kumar in the order said, “From October 1 onwards, movement of proposals, letters and reports by the deputy commissioners, CEOs of zilla panchayats and heads of departments to the secretary to government concerned should be only through e-office. Proposals should be sent as a single file by the concerned officer to the secretary through e-office.”

“The secretary should, as far as possible, dispose of the matter at his/her level or submit it to the minister concerned for orders. Only in exceptional cases, where the matter requires additional information or if the matter has to be brought before the cabinet and cabinet note has to be prepared, the secretary can send the e-office single file to the deputy secretary concerned. Similarly, all letters/reports to the secretariat should be sent as receipts in e-office. Any officer who violates this order shall be liable for action,” the order said.