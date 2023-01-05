scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Karnataka places orders for Covishield and Corbevax booster shots

The state government expects to get 25 lakh Covishield and 5 lakh Corbevax doses from the Central Government this week. It denied any detection of the BF.7 variant of Covid-19 in Karnataka.

Corbevax vaccineAt present, the state government has a stock of 6.87 lakh Covaxin doses. (Express file/Nirmal Harindran)
Listen to this article
Karnataka places orders for Covishield and Corbevax booster shots
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases in countries like Japan and China, the Karnataka government has asked people to take booster shots. However, most of the health centres in the state have run out of Covishield and Corbevax vaccines. The Karnataka health department has placed more orders for Covidshield and Corbevax booster doses.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Randeep D said, “We have placed the request to the union government for 25 lakh Covishield and 5 lakh Corbevax doses. We are expecting it to come by this week anytime.”

At present, the state government has a stock of 6.87 lakh Covaxin doses.

The health department officials have also denied any detection of BF.7 variant in Karnataka. “We have received the genome sequencing report of 23 Covid positive passengers who arrived at Bengaluru International airport in November and December. So we did not find XBB.1.5 or the BF.7 variant,” an officer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Also Read |‘Married daughter remains a daughter’: Karnataka HC quashing gender discriminatory defence welfare norm

In the random testing of international arrivals at Bengaluru airport, an Indian origin passenger travelling from Japan was tested positive on January 3. According to the officials, out of 134 passengers who were tested at the airport only one was tested positive.

“There has to be mandatory testing of 2 percent of international arrivals at the airport. He was one of those passengers. His sample has been sent for genome sequencing and reports are awaited,” a health official said.

More from Bangalore

Dr C N Manjunath, member of the state’s Clinical Expert’s Committee and director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, has urged all people to adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviour and take booster shots. “I do not think there will be any waves now due to the BF.7 variant. The reason we did not have a third wave of Covid was due to vaccination,” Manjunath said.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 10:52 IST
Next Story

Walmart paid most of $1 bln tax for PhonePe shifting base to India

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close