Karnataka order seeks govt employees’ one-day salary for gaushala upkeep

The Karnataka government has issued an order approving deduction of one day’s salary of government employees to finance its Punyakoti Dattu Yojane, aimed at ensuring the welfare of cattle raised in gaushalas. This will be a one-time contribution and is expected to generate around Rs 100 crore.

While the contributions were earlier announced as being “voluntary”, the order, dated November 15, directs those unwilling to contribute to give a written request by November 25 to salary disbursing authorities of various departments.

While group-D employees are exempt from the scheme, group-A employees will have to contribute Rs 11,000, group-B employees Rs 4,000 and group-C employees Rs 400. The funds collected thus will be transferred to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.

The stipulated amounts will be deducted from the November salary, the order said.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sought the assistance of government employees for the scheme. This was followed by Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association president C S Shadakshari’s proposal in September to donate one day’s salary for the upkeep of gaushalas. Shadakshari had said it would benefit around one lakh cows in the state. However, a section of government employees had expressed reservations about the proposal.

The Punyakoti Dattu Yojane, announced in the 2022-23 budget by Bommai, aims to encourage public and private institutions to adopt cows by paying Rs 11,000 annually. Rs 50 crore was set aside to ensure that every district has a government-run gaushala.