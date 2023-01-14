Karnataka Opposition raises speculations over Santro Ravi’s arrest in Gujarat

Opposition parties have raised questions over the arrest of alleged political fixer ‘Santro’ Ravi in Gujarat during Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s visit to the western state.

The Congress said that the arrest when Jnanendra was visiting Gujarat was “definitely not a coincidence” and asked whether the two were together to destroy evidence. Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy claimed that Ravi was absconding in Pune, Maharashtra and was moved to Gujarat prior to his arrest.

The case against Ravi and his subsequent arrest triggered a political storm in Karnataka as photos of ministers with the outlaw were shared by Opposition parties. The Congress and the JD(S) have questioned why the police had not yet registered cases over his role in alleged police transfers and were investigating only the assault case filed against him by his wife.

Kumaraswamy told reporters Saturday that the presence of the minister during Santro Ravi’s arrest was ‘suspicious’. “When he was brought to Karnataka, why was he taken through the VIP gate at the airport?” he asked. “The VIP gate is for the Prime Minister and Chief Minister. Why was such a royal treatment offered to a person with a criminal background?” he further said.

He alleged that Ravi was arrested in Gujarat two to three days ago and the police have confiscated all the documents (about various wrong-doings) from his possession. “He is directly involved in the transfer of officials,” he said.

The Congress, in a tweet, noted that Jnanendra had travelled to Gujarat Friday and Ravi was arrested the next day. “This is definitely not a coincidence,” it said, contending that the minister was close to the alleged criminal.

“Did Ravi go to Gujarat with the Home Minister? Did they enter a pact there? Did he go to destroy the evidence (Ravi had against) him?” the Congress asked in a tweet. It can be recalled that a photo of Ravi with Jnanendra was leaked earlier this month.

The home minister was on a two-day tour of Gujarat on January 12 and 13. He has dismissed Kumaraswamy’s remarks, saying that Ravi was chased from Pune to Vadodara and was finally arrested in Ahmedabad. “Rather than encouraging the efficiency of the state police and encouraging them, Kumaraswamy is only finding flaws,” he said, adding that such an attitude was unbecoming of the former chief minister.