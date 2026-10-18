Karnataka opposes mercy plea of woman serving life term for killing fiancé

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After Karnataka’s Cabinet recommended rejecting a clemency plea filed by a woman sentenced to life for killing her fiancé, the man’s family said she has spent only four years in prison for the 2003 murder.
Shubha Shankaranarayana, her boyfriend D Arun Verma and two others were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010 for killing Intel software engineer B V Girish.
“Despite 23 years since the murder and 16 years after conviction, she has spent only four years in prison. This case needs to be a message across the country to those who have lost their loved ones for no reason, and the legal system must send a message,” said Sunitha B V, sister of Girish.
Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said the Cabinet would recommend to the governor that their mercy petitions be rejected.
“My mother is now 80 years old, but she wants Girish to get justice. After his death, my father, who used to fight in the court, died in 2007. Today, we have seen a lot of cases where young men are getting murdered, but this was probably the first to draw the attention of the country. We will fight so that it can send a message to society and instil confidence in those who are fighting the case,” Sunitha said.
Girish, 27, and his family stayed in Banashankari Second Stage. Their neighbour advocate Shankaranarayana proposed a match with his daughter, Shubha, 21.
Shubha was a fifth-semester student of integrated LLB at BMS Law College in Bengaluru. Their engagement took place on November, 30, 2003, and the marriage was fixed on April 11, 2004.
Four days after the engagement, on December 3, Shubha and her boyfriend Arun Verma hacked Girish to death near HAL Airport and tried to portray it as a robbery attempt. However, a few days later, police investigations exposed the roles of Shubha, Arun, Dinakar, and Venkatesh.
In July 2010, a special fast-track court convicted all four accused to life imprisonment.
On July, 14, 2025, the Supreme Court upheld their life imprisonment sentence and gave them eight weeks to file mercy petitions.