Karnataka opposes mercy plea of woman serving life term for killing fiancé

After Karnataka’s Cabinet recommended rejecting a clemency plea filed by a woman sentenced to life for killing her fiancé, the man’s family said she has spent only four years in prison for the 2003 murder.

Shubha Shankaranarayana, her boyfriend D Arun Verma and two others were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010 for killing Intel software engineer B V Girish.

“Despite 23 years since the murder and 16 years after conviction, she has spent only four years in prison. This case needs to be a message across the country to those who have lost their loved ones for no reason, and the legal system must send a message,” said Sunitha B V, sister of Girish.