Karnataka Cyber Command unit blocks 8,750 sites ahead of IPL final, news sites hit

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The Cyber Command Unit of the Karnataka Police blocked a large number of online betting websites ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on May 31, in what officials described as a major crackdown on illegal betting networks.
However, the crackdown also affected a number of legitimate news and information websites, which were blocked by Internet Service Providers following requests made by the Karnataka Cyber Crime Unit.
“The Karnataka State Cyber Command, in active coordination with the I4C [Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre], has successfully carried out one of the largest anti-online-betting operations in India, targeting a massive network of betting websites, mobile applications, and fraudulent betting URLs numbering about 8,750,” the cyber crime unit said in an official note on the operation Monday.
“Acting on credible intelligence, specialised cyber teams conducted coordinated online investigations identifying organised groups running illegal cricket betting platforms. These platforms were found to be operating through mirror domains, subdomains, and cloned URLs,” Pranab Mohanty, Director General of Police, Cyber Command, said.
“This crackdown has prevented huge losses to individuals, and has disrupted the illegal betting ecosystem in the country substantially,” Mohanty added.
The move was based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered under the Information Technology Act for computer-related offences, and under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating.
“Further legal action has been initiated under relevant sections of the IT Act and BNS. Advanced technical investigation, including financial tracking of the money invested in betting and identification of betting operators are underway,” the police said.
The blocking order also affected access to some news websites. Users trying to access these sites on mobile phones were shown a message saying: “Your requested URL has been blocked as per the directions received from the Department of Telecommunications.”
“The algorithm may have wrongly identified these sites as being linked to betting,” the police added.
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