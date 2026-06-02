Karnataka Cyber Command unit blocks 8,750 sites ahead of IPL final, news sites hit

Pranab Mohanty, DGP, Karnataka Cyber Command, said the crackdown "prevented huge losses to individuals, and has disrupted the illegal betting ecosystem in the country substantially". (Representative Image)

The Cyber Command Unit of the Karnataka Police blocked a large number of online betting websites ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on May 31, in what officials described as a major crackdown on illegal betting networks.

However, the crackdown also affected a number of legitimate news and information websites, which were blocked by Internet Service Providers following requests made by the Karnataka Cyber Crime Unit.

“The Karnataka State Cyber Command, in active coordination with the I4C [Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre], has successfully carried out one of the largest anti-online-betting operations in India, targeting a massive network of betting websites, mobile applications, and fraudulent betting URLs numbering about 8,750,” the cyber crime unit said in an official note on the operation Monday.