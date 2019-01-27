Karnataka: One dead, 10 ill after eating prasad outside temple

A woman died and 10 people fell ill on Saturday after reportedly consuming ‘prasad’ given outside a temple in Karnataka’s Chikaballapur district on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Gangamma Temple in the Chintamani town of the district.

“Every Friday, pujas are conducted in the temple by people who have had their wishes fulfilled. This week, a devotee called Lakshmi prepared the food and served it after the puja as prasad. Some 400 to 500 people ate the food. Members of two families fell ill,” Chikaballapur SP Karthik Reddy said.

The families of two residents of the neighboring Kolar region, whose houses are located next to each other, and a neighbor Shantamma, developed symptoms of food poisoning and were hospitalised, police said. They said Kavitha, 28, died in hospital.

They are investigating whether the food served at the temple led to the food poisoning, or whether the two families consumed something else.

“We are waiting for the forensic report on the death and a report on the food served at the temple,” police said.