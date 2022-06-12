Karnataka on high alert, says CM Bommai

Following the derogatory remarks of expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma, Karnataka CM on Saturday said he had issued directions to take precautionary measures.

Speaking at Hubballi, he said: “A high-level meeting has been held with police top brass to take precautionary measures in the backdrop of violence in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Currently the situation is peaceful in the state. The police have been instructed to deploy forces in sensitive areas.

“I have spoken to the Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad and the SP of Dharwad to take appropriate measures.”

In Bengaluru on Saturday, city police commissioner Pratap Reddy met several Muslim leaders.

Moulana Maqsood Imran, who was part of the delegation, said: “We have told the commissioner that we are hurt by Nupur Sharma’s statements. We are going to mark our protests but are not going to hit roads or hold rallies.”