Karnataka: Four of family test positive for Omicron; state’s tally rises to 23

With the detection of four new Covid cases due to Omicron at an apartment at Koramangala in Bengaluru, Karnataka’s tally of the new variant of coronavirus has risen to 23. A 26-year-old traveller from the United Kingdom and three of her family members have been tested positive for Omicron.

Officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that the UK traveller flew to Bengaluru with a negative RT-PCR certificate on December 12.

“The UK returnee was tested negative for the virus at the airport. After two days, she developed symptoms and got her tested at a private hospital where she was found to be Covid-positive. Her family members — mother (50), father (56) and sister (20) — were also tested and their results on December 16 confirmed they were also positive. The apartment was declared a cluster and sealed. The samples were sent for genome sequencing and the results on Wednesday (December 22) confirmed they were infected with Omicron. All the members of the family were fully vaccinated,” a senior BBMP official said.

They are currently asymptomatic and have been shifted to a private hospital for treatment. The 10 secondary contacts were tested negative for Covid 19.

On Wednesday, the state government directed the health officials, deputy commissioners, district surveillance officials to track, trace and quarantine the primary and secondary contacts of Covid 19 positive persons steadfastly.