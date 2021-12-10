Karnataka allows travellers testing Covid-19 positive at airports to be admitted to pvt hospitals

The Karnataka government has decided to allow travellers testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival at airports in the state to be admitted to private hospitals at their own cost instead of the existing policy where they were admitted in a government facility for treatment.

A circular issued by the state health commissioner on Friday said passengers arriving from countries classified as being ‘at-risk countries’ – following the discovery of the Omicron variant of the Covid 19 virus – and testing positive at the airport “can also opt for isolation, treatment and Covid management facilities at notified private health care facilities”. The admission in private facilities “would be with the condition that the prescribed cost shall be entirely borne” by the passengers, the circular has stated.

As per the existing policy – put in place since the emergence of the new variant of the Covid-19 virus – all passengers arriving from at-risk countries at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and the Mangaluru International Airport have to undergo RT PCR tests for the Covid-19 virus. The travellers who tested positive had to be admitted to a government facility in the two cities.

No travellers who have arrived in Bengaluru since December 1 have tested positive for Covid-19. As per travel rules, all travellers are required to have RT-PCR negative reports to board flights to travel to India.

On Friday, the Karnataka government also issued a circular outlining the discharge policy for persons admitted in hospitals after testing positive for the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus.

As per the discharge policy issued by the health commissioner patients who fall under a mild and moderate cases category can be discharged after 10 days of “symptom onset” if two RT PCR reports taken “24 hours apart” show up a Covid-19 negative report. After discharge, the patients have to remain in home quarantine for seven days with state officials monitoring their condition on a regular basis.

In the case of patients classified in a severe cases category, the discharge will be carried out only after complete clinical recovery including three consecutive days without fever and other symptoms, oxygen saturation above 95 percent for four consecutive days and other clinical testing parameters. The RT PCR tests will be done 24 hours apart when patients have had no symptoms for three days.