Karnataka: 10 new Omicron cases take tally to 76

Karnataka has reported 10 new cases of Omicron, taking the tally to 76, said Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday. Out of these 10 new cases, eight are from Bengaluru and two from Dharwad. Five have international travel history to the United States, Belgium and Dubai. All are asymptomatic and have been isolated.

While eight patients were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, two patients aged, 13 and 14, were not eligible for vaccination. The 13-year-old is a primary contact of a 19-year-old man who travelled from the US to Bengaluru on December 14 with a negative RT-PCR report and developed mild symptoms 11 days later.

Ten new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 2nd taking the tally to 76: 🔹 Bengaluru: 8 cases (of which 5 are international travellers)
🔹Dharwad: 2 cases

The US-returnee tested positive for Covid-19 on December 25 and his genome sequencing results confirmed him to be positive for Omicron on January 2. His three primary contacts have also tested positive for Covid-19.

The two new cases in Dharwad are contacts of a positive patient, who is part of a Covid-19 cluster.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 has begun today in the state.