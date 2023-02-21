scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Karnataka govt transfers IPS officer D Roopa, IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri without postings amid public spat

The two bureaucrats have indulged in a bitter spat after D Roopa levelled 19 allegations against Rohini Sindhuri last Saturday.

Rohini Sindhuri, Roopa MoudgilIAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil (Source: Facebook)

The Karnataka government Tuesday ordered the immediate transfer IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri without postings, amid an ongoing public spat between the officials.

The two bureaucrats have indulged in a bitter spat after Roopa levelled 19 allegations against Sindhuri last Saturday. She shared seven photos a day later on Sunday, accusing the IAS officer of sharing them with her male colleagues. Sindhuri responded to the allegation saying Roopa was driving a “false, personal vilification campaign”, and said she would file a complaint with the authorities.

On Monday, Roopa accused Sindhuri of sharing “nude, naked pics” with the IAS officer, saying she would take legal action. While responding to a media statement issued by Sindhuri, Roopa asked in a Facebook post whether she would talk about the “deleted naked pictures” and whether “the number it (the photos) was sent was not hers”.

“Can an IAS officer send nude, naked pics? What was the reason these pictures were sent? For a compromise? Or is it to prevent action against her in a case where allegations were proved in a preliminary inquiry? She should answer,” Roopa wrote.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma had directed the officers to “maintain discipline” and spoken to them in person. “They have given their complaints in writing. These are being reviewed by the CS,” he said. State Home Minister Araga Jnanedra had also warned action over what he called the “bad behaviour” of the two officers.

D Roopa’s husband Munish Moudgil, an IAS officer, has also been posted as Principal Secretary of the publicity department.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 14:23 IST
