Karnataka officer ‘drugged, stripped, filmed’ in Rs 10 lakh extortion bid; 1 arrested

The Karnataka Police said Wednesday they have arrested a man for allegedly drugging, stripping, and assaulting a government officer in Bengaluru South district before filming him in a compromising position and demanding Rs 10 lakh to suppress the video.

A police officer said Anush Shivappa was arrested, based on a complaint lodged by Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer B N Girish on July 1, and has been sent to judicial custody. Girish, a revenue officer in Channapatna, named Shivappa and his two associates, Shobharaj and Naveen, in his complaint.

The police said they are searching for two other accused and probing the alleged extortion conspiracy.

The police said Shivappa, 34, who hails from Chamarajanagar district, works as a gym trainer in Mysuru. He is a habitual offender and has been booked for his alleged anti-social activities, they added.

Extortion, theft charges

Shivappa later threatened Girish that he would release the videos on social media if he didn’t pay Rs 10 lakh within the next 24 hours.

According to Girish, the accused also took away an 8-gram gold ring, valued at approximately Rs 50,000, and a 14-gram gold chain, valued at approximately Rs 1,20,000, along with other personal items.

“While the complainant states that he knew Anush through social circles, we are also investigating to what extent they know each other. Anush ran a chit business that incurred losses, and he was in dire need of money. He decided to extort money from Girish. We are in the process of recovering the video,” a police officer said.

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The officer told the police that he came into contact with Shivappa on Facebook while serving as the tahsildar in Mysuru.

Introducing himself as the head of a social organisation, Rashtriya Shivashakthi Sena Pade, Shivappa sought Girish’s help in shooting promotional videos for its activities. After Girish was transferred to Channapatna, Shivappa allegedly approached him again, this time offering to make videos showcasing the officer’s public service and community work.

Assaulted at home

According to the complaint, Shivappa contacted Girish on Facebook late on June 28, saying he was travelling from Mysuru to Bengaluru and wanted to stop by to shoot a video before continuing his journey.

Shivappa arrived at Girish’s residence around 2 am on June 29, along with Shobharaj and Naveen. The three reportedly brought alcohol with them and, despite initial reluctance from Girish, persuaded him to let them drink inside the house.

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Girish alleged that Shivappa gave him a glass of orange juice, after which he began feeling drowsy. Girish said he gained consciousness around 5 am after being slapped on his face and hit on his legs, and he was naked. Girish alleged that he was also assaulted, which was captured on camera by Shivappa and others.

Around 7.15 am, they dropped Girish at the Channapatna government hospital.

The Channapatna town police booked Shivappa on charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, common intention, extortion, criminal intimidation, including with threat of death, and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace under the provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).