Karnataka logs 47,754 new Covid cases; 30,540 reported in Bengaluru

Karnataka reported 47,754 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state’s test positivity rate to 18.48 per cent, while 29 people died due to the coronavirus, according to a government bulletin.

There are currently 2,93,231 active Covid-19 cases in the state, nearly 2,00,000 of which are in Bengaluru. And Bengaluru Urban accounted for 30,540 new Covid cases and eight deaths. Among the other districts, Hassan recorded the second highest tally (1,840), followed by Tumakuru (1,622), Mandya (1,512) and Mysuru (1,352). Of the rest of the deaths, Kalaburagi and Mysuru reported five each and Bidar and Tumakuru two each. A total of 2,58,290 samples were tested on the day when 22,143 patients recovered.

Over 40 cops test positive after Cong march

More than 40 personnel from the Karnataka State Reserve Police’s Mysuru battalion who were deployed for the Congress’s Mekedatu padayatra tested positive for Covid-19. Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar tweeted, “42 men out of 170 deployed from Mysore Battalion for Mekedatu padayatra have tested positive. Luckily they are having mild symptoms. Need to meet them in person and express gratitude for putting their lives at risk in the line of duty, once they are out of isolation.”

The Congress had allegedly violated Covid curbs by organising a padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru from January 9, which was to span a total distance of nearly 139 km, demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery.

Meanwhile, Hassan Deputy Commissioner R Girish ordered nursery schools, anganwadi centres and classes from 1 to 9 to be shut in Channarayapatna taluk as Covid cases surged there. The administration had already declared that schools in Hassan and Alur taluks of the district would be shut from January 19.