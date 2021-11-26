12 nursing college students test positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka

In yet another Covid-19 cluster in Anekal, 12 students of Spurthy College of Nursing in Marasur tested positive for the virus. The students are pursuing BSc nursing.

As many as 11 of the 12 students were fully vaccinated. Out of the 12, three are asymptomatic and nine are symptomatic. One student is symptomatic but the RT-PCR result returned negative. The student has been kept under observation at a Covid Care Centre in Jigani.

“We have tested 134 students and all are above 18 years of age. The students are staying in the hostel. One student could not take her vaccine as she had tested positive twice. Those who tested positive have been kept in isolation at a Covid Care Centre in Jigani,” Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath told The Indian Express.

“One student has gone back to Mumbai and two have returned to Kerala. A cross notification was sent to the respective states,” he added.

The administration also informed that the entire staff of the college have been vaccinated with both doses of Covid vaccine.

“Students and staff are being tested regularly, once in 15 days every month. An earlier outbreak was recorded in the same college where 11 students with a travel history from Kerala had tested positive. Steps have been taken to test all primary contacts and the remaining students. A medical team has visited the college campus and has spoken to the students about the necessary precautionary measures to be followed,” Bengaluru Urban district health officer Dr Srinivas Gulur said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 33 students aged below 18 years of age and a staffer at a private boarding school in Dommasandra in Whitefield tested positive for Covid-19, following which 497 people, including 297 students and 200 staff, were tested.

“The test reports of 60 samples are awaited. The school reported no positive cases on Friday,” Dr Gulur said.

Senior doctors have been visiting the school premises every two hours. As many as 182 students from SDM Medical College in Dharwad have also tested positive for Covid-19.