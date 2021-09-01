Karnataka: Noted environmentalist DV Girish attacked by drunken youths

Renowned environmentalist D V Girish and his colleagues were assaulted by inebriated youths at Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary Monday on the Shola grassland of Chikmagalur district.

According to police sources, the accused passed lewd comments at a woman colleague of Girish and when he protested, the team was attacked. The police lodged a complaint Tuesday.

Girish and his team managed to escape from the spot but the accused chased them on their bikes. Local villagers who came to know about the incident eventually came to the rescue of Girish and his team.

The police are yet to make any arrests in this case.