Karnataka: No more mandatory quarantine, screening for inter-state travellers

Health workers collect sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area in Bengaluru (PTI)

People travelling from other states to Karnataka shall neither have to undergo the mandatory quarantine for 14 days nor register themselves on the Seva Sindhu portal, a revised government order on protocol for inter-state travellers said.

The relaxations were announced after the Ministry of Home Affairs wrote to states last week that there cannot be “restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement”, as stipulated in the July 29 guidelines for Unlock-3.

MHA officials had then said that Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu had been frequently sealing inter-state or inter-district borders in the name of containing the spread of the coronavirus, leading to disruption of supply chains across the country.

Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare Department) Jawaid Akhtar said the revised guidelines would be applicable to inter-state travellers arriving in Karnataka from all States/Union Territories, including business travellers, students, labourers coming for work, and transit travellers “irrespective of their purpose of visit or duration of stay in the state”.

At the same time, the state government has directed the concerned district health authority/ BBMP to plan Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns for incoming travellers about the importance of self-reporting, self-isolation and Covid-19 testing of symptomatic persons.

“However, the guidelines in place for international travellers — including 14 days mandatory home quarantine, registration on Seva Sindhu portal, health screening and testing will continue as per the order dated August 7 until a revision is ordered by the Centre,” a health department official confirmed.

Here are the highlights of the revised circular:

Inter-state travellers entering Karnataka shall not:

-Register on Seva Sindhu portal

-Undergo medical check-up at state borders, bus stations, railway stations and airports

-Undergo screening at the receiving centres in the districts

-Get hand stamping done

-Follow 14 days of mandatory quarantine (home/institutional)

Advisory to people travelling from other states to Karnataka:

If asymptomatic on arrival, travellers are advised to:

-Self-monitor themselves for 14 days for coronavirus symptoms like fever, cough, cold, throat pain, difficulty in breathing.

-Seek medical consultation or call Apthamilra helpline 14410 in case symptoms appear.

“Else, people can report to work or perform their activities in the state without any other requirement,” Akhtar clarified.

If symptomatic on arrival, inter-state travellers are advised to:

-Immediately undergo self-isolation and seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410.

-Observe standard COVID-19 precautions like compulsory wearing of face mask, physical distancing of 2 meters (or 6 feet)

-Practice frequent hand-washing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer, follow cough etiquette, while in public areas and workplaces.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd