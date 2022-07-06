Karnataka: No fresh mutation of forest land conducted in last 10 yrs, says forest dept

The Karnataka forest department has apprised the revenue department that no fresh mutation of forest land was carried out in the state in the last 10 years. Of the total 35,24,663Ha forest land in Karnataka, only 28,89,187Ha forest land has been mutated as per revenue records and the mutation for the remaining 4,45,708Ha (18%) is pending, said senior forest officials.

In official documents dated April 5, which have been accessed by the indianexpress.com, the forest department stated, “The non mutation of the balance forest areas in revenue records has given rise to the unlawful criminal tendency of allotment of illegal grants inside the notified forest areas which over the last few years… have escalated to a far exceedingly higher proportions of 4,878 illegal grants to the extent of 24,574 Ha is a matter of serious concern. If the issue of mutation of the balance area in revenue records is not undertaken expeditiously it shall lead to illegitimate grants of further enormous number of fake Saguvali chits (a grant certificate issued to the grantee) and counterfeited RTCs (Records of Rights, Tenancy and Crops) alluding to the alarming speed of such criminal grants with each passing day.”

Forest officials said most of the illegal grant of forest land was made to private parties, such as coffee cultivators and resort owners, among others.

Documents suggest that some of the illegal grants date back to 1894. For instance, in the Hassan forest division, 453 forest land plots spread across 21 villages covering an area of 1,716.11Ha were illegally granted between 1894-2005.

In the Bengaluru circle comprising Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara and Bengaluru Rural forest divisions, 1,275 plots spread over 2,365.5013 Ha across 73 villages were illegally granted to various parties. Between 1959 and 1964, 207 plots in forest land extending up to an area of 10,271.65Ha were illegally granted by the revenue department.

BK Singh, a former principal chief conservator of forest, said: “There are more than 5,000 acres of leased forest land in Patti ghat, Kadamakal ghat and Kerti Reserved Forests in Kodagu district. The lands were leased to companies owned by British people for rubber, tea, Cincinnati cultivation during British rule. The lessees have violated several conditions and leased forest lands have changed hands a number of times. Ignoring the ecological services provided by vast stretches of tree cover the transfer of lease has been allowed by the Revenue department despite the current lessees not paying the timber value, updated lease rents, not maintaining the boundaries and encroaching further in Reserved Forests by destroying the natural tree cover etc. The inaction on the part of Government has resulted in incurring financial losses to the tune of hundred crores as on today’s price level. It has caused environmental degradation and compromised ecological security of a hilly district. The district has suffered drought, flooding and landslides repeatedly during the last five years.”