Karnataka: No fee hike in private engineering colleges this year

In a decision that is expected to provide relief to students and parents, the Karnataka government has reached an understanding with private engineering colleges that fees will not be hiked during the ongoing academic year.

According to Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, this decision was taken on Wednesday in a meeting held with the representatives of private colleges at Vikasa Soudha.

“The fees for engineering courses in private colleges for students who secured admission this year under government quota will continue to be the same. The fees will have to be paid in two different slabs of Rs 65,340 and Rs 58,806,” Ashwathnarayan said.

Further, it was decided that the maximum amount that can be collected as ‘miscellaneous fees’ and ‘skill fees’ would be capped at Rs 20,000, as per recommendations made by a committee headed by Prof Karisiddappa, the vice-chancellor of Vishwesharaiah Technical University (VTU).

According to officials, colleges will soon be ordered to notify the purposes for which ‘miscellaneous fees’ are collected. “Colleges will be asked to furnish the said information to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Department of Technical Education, and VTU to be published on corresponding websites,” a senior official said.

Ashwathnarayan said that the government has decided that all fees should be remitted to the KEA in a bid to ensure accountability and transparency in the fee-collection process.

“Beginning this year, admission fees, miscellaneous fees, and skill fees should not be remitted at colleges. Instead, these should be remitted at the KEA,” he said. Earlier ‘miscellaneous fees’ used to vary from college to college ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 70,000.

KEA officials had apprised the minister that there was confusion among students and parents on the payment of admission fees due to the provision that existed earlier allowing them to pay the admission fees either directly at the colleges or at the KEA.

Meanwhile, ‘skill fees’ collected from the academic year 2021-22 will be classified into three different slabs, the minister said. “Three slabs of Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 20,000 will be in place for skill-based training from this year. The slab will be fixed after an inspection by the VTU team, after assessing the standard of training facilities,” Ashwathnarayan said.

Earlier, the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association had urged the government to allow colleges to hike fees by around 30 per cent. A similar demand has also been put forth by the Karnataka Religious and Linguistic Minority Professional Colleges Association, which has sought a fee hike of 25 per cent.

“While fee revision takes place every year for medical and dental courses, there has been no revision of fees for engineering courses in the last three years,” Ashwathnarayan had noted earlier, which fuelled speculations that a fee hike would be permitted this year.

However, government officials were able to convince private colleges not to hike the fee in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

4 engineering colleges get nod to teach in Kannada

A few days after VTU VC Prof Karisiddappa apprised the higher education minister that four colleges affiliated with the varsity had proposed to teach undergraduate engineering (BE) courses in Kannada, the department concerned approved the proposal.

While BE civil engineering will be taught in Kannada at Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology (Bhalki, Bidar) and BLDAE VP Dr P G Halakatti College of Engineering (Vijayapura), undergraduate mechanical engineering courses will be taught in the vernacular language at SJC Institute of Technology (Chikkaballapura) and Maharaja Institute of Technology, Mysuru.

Minister Ashwathnarayan confirmed the same during his interaction with reporters on Wednesday.