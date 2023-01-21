‘Injustice to Karnataka students’: Advocates’ Association seeks CJI’s intervention on NLSIU domicile policy issue

The Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru Saturday staged a protest at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in the city over the alleged non-implementation of the domicile reservation policy at the institute.

The association and other pro-Kannada outfits said the institution was acting against the interests of Karnataka students by not implementing the 25 per cent domicile reservation.

The association in a letter addressed to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who is also the chairman of the executive council of the NLSIU, sought the latter’s intervention in the implementation of the reservation policy as is followed in other National Law Schools across the country.

The controversy over domicile reservation started after state Law Minister JC Madhuswamy wrote to NLSIU vice-chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy alleging that the university was not implementing the 25 per cent domicile reservation stipulated under the NLSIU Amendment Act, 2020, passed by the Karnataka government.

The association has argued that instead of providing 25 per cent reservation to students who have studied in the state for 10 years, the institution adopted a ‘compartmentalized horizontal reservation’.

“Instead of providing domicile reservation to the tune of 25 per cent, in exclusion of students hailing from Karnataka who qualify under the All India Quota, NLSIU has rather deceptively merged students who qualify under the All India Quota and those who gain admission under the domicile reservation category, and restricted the percentage of students from Karnataka who may gain admission into NLSIU to a maximum of 25%,” said AP Ranganath, former president of the association.

The NLSIU provisional list of CLAT 2022 released Wednesday showed 60 candidates from Karnataka were selected based on their All India Rank across different ‘vertical’ segments like general, SC, ST, and OBC categories. The association members argued that applying such a policy defeated the purpose of domicile reservation, and instead sought to reserve 25 per cent of seats based solely on the domicile status.

Advertisement

However, the university said the “NLSIU ensures Karnataka Students are admitted to 25% of seats in every vertical category, including General/ SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS and as a result, constitute at least 25% of the overall student body after they voluntarily adopted the Inclusion and Expansion Plan 2021-2025.”