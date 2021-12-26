Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

Amid fears of a rise in the number of Omicron cases, the Karnataka government has decided to impose a night curfew beginning Tuesday, December 28. The curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am every night for a period of 10 days.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said the measures have been taken after analysing the situation that is prevailing in other states and countries. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai headed the meeting where several ministers, officials, and Technical Advisory Committee members were part of it.

Sudhakar said, “The night curfew from December 28 will be between 10 pm to 5 am across Karnataka. There will be a complete ban on all kinds of new year parties in public places. The hotels, restaurants, pubs and other spaces will be allowed to operate with 50 percent occupancy.”

The state government order said that the night curfew will be in effect between December 28 and January 7 and the restrictions for hotels, restaurants, pubs will be in effect between December 30 and January 2. All staff members of the said entities have to possess a Covid-19 negative RT-PCR report and will have to be fully vaccinated with two doses.

All gatherings, meetings, conferences, including marriages, etc, from December 28 should strictly limit the number of participants to 300 people only and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour shall be strictly enforced during the event, the responsibility to enforce the same lies with the organisers.

There shall be intensive patrolling and surveillance at all bordering districts adjoining Maharashtra and Kerala states to prevent the spread of Covid19, particularly the Omicron variant, in the state. Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the disaster management act 2005, besides legal action under section 188 of IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable, said P Ravi Kumar, chief secretary and chairman of state executive committee.

Sudhakar also said that 38 Omicron variant cases have been reported in Karnataka and the TAC members have suggested being prepared for all the situations. “We presently have 4,000 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds but would add another 3,051 ICU beds soon. 10 days after imposing the curfew, the situation will be monitored again,” he added.

Speaking about administering vaccines for the youth between 15-18 years, Sudhakar said that it will commence from January 3 and they have estimated about 43 lakh people are in the age group. “We are yet to get the guidelines on administering vaccines to the youth. From January 10, the healthcare/frontline workers/ above 60 yrs/with comorbidities, 3rd booster or preventive dose will be administered,” he said.

