Karnataka CM to decide on night curfew in meeting on Omicron tomorrow

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with experts on Sunday to discuss measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant. Bommai has said that a decision will be taken in the meeting on whether night curfew should be imposed in the state.

“The number of Omicron cases is on the rise in neighbouring states of Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This is a cause for concern. A meeting with experts would be held on Sunday to discuss the situation and decide on appropriate measures,” Bommai said in Hubballi on Saturday.

Karnataka on Friday reported 405 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths. The state now has 7,251 active cases. The state has detected 31 Omicron cases till now.

Meanwhile, Karnataka is among the 10 states to which the Centre will send teams to assess the Covid-19 situation.

The Union Health Ministry has said that it will send teams to 10 states “which are either reporting an increasing number of Omicron and Covid-19 cases or has a slow vaccination pace”.

The team sent by the Centre will work in close coordination with the state health authorities to improve testing and surveillance mechanisms and also put in efforts to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour.