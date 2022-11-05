Karnataka: NIA conducts searches, arrests 3 in BJP youth leader murder

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches and arrested three more people in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru.

“We carried out searches at five locations in Dakshina Kannada, Hubli and Mysuru (districts) and arrested K Mahammad Iqbal, K Ismail Shafi and Ibrahim Sha,” an NIA spokesperson said.

Digital devices and “incriminating documents” were seized from their houses during the searches, the spokesperson added.

Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop, was attacked on July 26 by two men who arrived on a motorcycle with Kerala registration. He was hit on the head with a machete and succumbed to injuries at a local hospital, according to police.

The NIA suspects cadres of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were involved in the attack. The case was initially registered at Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada district on July 27 and re-registered by NIA on August 4.

Ten people have been arrested so far in the case. The NIA has declared a reward for information leading to the arrest of four other accused who are absconding.