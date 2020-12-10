Karnataka: NIA court convicts three for smuggling fake Indian currency via Indo-Bangla border

NIA investigators also found that fake currency was sent by two Bangladeshi nationals

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday convicted three men for smuggling fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in Karnataka.

NIA sleuths identified the accused as Dalim Mia (alias Jalim), Ashok Mahadev Kumbar, and Shukruddin Shekh (alias Sukruddin Ansari) after recovering FICN worth Rs 82,000. According to the investigating team, Kumbar had received the same from Mia after which a case was registered in Chikkodi, Belagavi on March 12, 2018. The case was taken over by NIA a month later on April 14.

“According to the judgment pronounced on Monday, the convicted persons were sentenced to six years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5000. They were charged under sections 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” sources in NIA revealed.

Further, NIA investigators also found that FICN was sent by two Bangladeshi nationals — Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh — to be received by Shukruddin Shekh, one among those convicted now. While the Bangladeshi nationals are still absconding, the others who have been arrested and named in the charge sheet are Rajendra Patil, Gangadhar Kolkar, and Shahanoyaj Kasuri. “The trial against the remaining three who have been arrested and the investigation against the absconding accused are continuing,” NIA sources explained.

