Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Karnataka: NIA arrests former PFI leader Thufail MH in BJP worker’s murder

In January 2023, the NIA filed a charge sheet against 20 accused, including six absconders, in Nettaru’s murder case before the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru.

karnataka bjp leader murderBJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by bike-borne attackers on July 26, 2022. (File)
Karnataka: NIA arrests former PFI leader Thufail MH in BJP worker’s murder
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sunday said it has arrested Thufail MH for the murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru in Bellare village under Dakshina Kannada district last year. Thufail was arrested in Bengaluru recently. He is a former Kodagu district secretary of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to the NIA, Thufail played a significant role in the PFI’s larger conspiracy to murder leaders of a particular community. He provided shelter to Nettaru’s three assailants at Ashiyana residency in Koppa village, Mysuru district. The trio had recced and then hacked Nettaru to death.

Thufail has also been accused of involvement in the murder of Bajrang Dal leader Prashanth Poojari in Kodagu district and the attempted murder of VHP leader Ganesh in Madikeri.

The NIA had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to nab Thufail. BJP Yuva Morcha worker Nettaru was hacked to death by bike-borne attackers on July 26, 2022. Investigating officials suspected that the killing was in retaliation for the murder of Masood, 19, in the same region.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 15:36 IST
Army court recommends life imprisonment for captain over Amshipora fake encounter

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
