Karnataka: NGO writes to PM, governor against state govt decision to nullify PSI recruitment exam results

Days after the withdrawal of the results of the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment examination following allegations of malpractice, the Naija Horatagarara Vedhike (NHV), an NGO, on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot and other ministers demanding a reversal of the cancellation notification.

In the letter, the NGO said there might be a few who have indulged in malpractices but withdrawing the entire results will be a social injustice.

In the letter M G Vasudevamurthy, the head of NHV stated, “The social and moral impact on the innocent candidates is difficult to explain and majority of the innocent candidates come from different social and economic strata and they are not in a position to accept the unjust action of the state government. Majority of the innocent candidates will have put forth strenuous exercise and academic studies to get selected on merit. Such candidates will be highly demoralised at the cost of miscreants who have abundant monetary resources and influence at high levels in and outside the government.”

In October last year, 54,287 candidates had appeared for the examination for the posts of police sub-inspectors. As many as 545 posts were to be filled but soon several officers were accused of a scam in the recruitment process. The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case, has arrested more than 50 persons, including government officials, agents and aspirants who had made it to the list.

“The concern of our organisation is that many of the poor and innocent BPL card holders are converted to APL Category by the Food Department merely because the names of the candidates are published in the Provisional Select List. It is a pathetic state of affairs of the administrators and their advisors. It is a settled principle in Service Law that the name of the candidate in the Provisional Select List does not vest a right in the candidate for ultimate selection. The Food Department of the State Government has thus indulged in unnecessary exercise in elevating the BPL card holders to APL category. It operates as an estoppel against the State Government in the matter of cancellation of the entire Provisional Select List. Further, the action of the State Government in cancelling the Provisional Select List amounts to negative discrimination in as much as innocent candidates are treated similar to the dissimilar candidates who have indulged in malpractice, thus violating the equality principle underlying Article 14 of the Constitution of India,” the letter said.