Karnataka: NGO installs water troughs for wild animals in Koppal

The NGO Wildlife SOS, under the reforestation and habitat restoration project, installed seven water troughs at Ramdurg village in Karnataka’s Koppal district. Donated by Water For Voiceless, a group of 15 individuals, these water troughs ensure that clean water is made available for drinking to all animals. The project site aims to protect the habitat of wild sloth bears and is home to a rich diversity of wild animals.

These troughs will be a vital source of clean water for various endangered species that thrive at Ramdurg, such as sloth bears, leopards, tortoises, wolves and yellow-throated bulbul.

Water For Voiceless had earlier donated eight water troughs at the Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre which is run by Wildlife SOS in collaboration with the Karnataka forest department.

“Koppal district in Karnataka is known for its rich biodiversity, but this unique habitat has fallen prey to the threats of illegal mining, human encroachment and rapid deforestation. Another threat was the ritual hunting by local communities and increasing man-animal conflicts in the area. With the aim of protecting and restoring this habitat, Wildlife SOS in 2006 took on the herculean task to restore 40 acres of land near Ramdurg Village, to create a wildlife corridor and allow the vulnerable habitats that were at risk to link up with a Reserve Forest patch,” a statement from Wildlife SOS read.

In 2012, the habitat restoration project was expanded to an additional 10 acres.

Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and co-founder of Wildlife SOS, said: “The Wildlife SOS Ramdurg reforestation and habitat restoration project site is home to a multitude of wild animals. These water troughs that Water For Voiceless graciously donated will be essential for animals living in the peripheries of the forest.”

Dr Arun A Sha, director, research and veterinary operations, wildlife SOS, said: “Water acts as an integral nutrient for wild animals and is critical to their survival. We are grateful to Water For Voiceless for ensuring that our animals never have to struggle for the basic need for water and can lead a healthy life.”

Sunny Jain, founder of Water For Voiceless, said: “Water For Voiceless aims to ensure that no animal or bird ever goes thirsty. Today we are active in more than 10 cities and have distributed more than 31,000 water bowls.”