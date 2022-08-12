Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Covid positivity on rise with just 17% coverage of booster shots, warns health minister

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Today: Covid-19 positivity in Karnataka is on a rise with only 17% of the population having taken the booster dose of the vaccine, said Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday. He said that while the average positivity rate of Karnataka is 7.2 per cent at the moment, Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Bagalkot and Bellary have higher positivity rates. Dharwad currently has the highest positivity rate, he added.
In other news, clashes broke out in the state’s Koppal village on Thursday, allegedly due to a rivalry following an inter-faith relationship between a couple in the village, reported news agency PTI. Two persons were killed while another person has been injured. Police told PTI that the reason for the clash is being investigated.
An update on the Gauri Lankesh murder case: Three more witnesses, including two policemen, were examined in the trial at the special court for Karnataka Control of Organised Crime on Thursday. Gauri Lankesh was murdered outside her Rajarajeshwarinagar home on September 5, 2017, and the trial is ongoing.
Police inspector Shiva Reddy, who arrived at the murder scene was examined by the special public prosecutor and also questioned by the defence.
Reddy took Parashuram Waghmore, the accused shooter who pulled the trigger on Gauri Lankesh to the crime scene after his arrest in 2018.
A jacket and shoes similar to the ones Waghmore had allegedly used were purchased to recreate the crime scene. The defence in its cross-examination questioned the absence of bills for these purchases. (PTI)
A division bench of Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered abolishing the state government-controlled Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police and revival of an anti-corruption police unit attached to the quasi-judicial institution Karnataka Lokayukta, which works independent of the state.
The bench of Justices B Veerappa and K S Hemalekha issued the order in the course of its judgment in a series of petitions filed against the creation of ACB, following allegations of deep corruption in Lokayukta. (Read more)
“Covid positivity rate is on the rise in some parts of the state and I urge everyone to get their precaution dose and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Not taking the booster dose, even when it has been made available free for everyone, amounts to negligence and we as responsible citizens must avail booster shots to enhance immunity,” the minister said during a press conference after holding a meeting with the technical advisory committee (TAC). (Read more)
The deceased have been identified as Yankappa Talawar (60) and Pashavalisab Maligaddi (22), while the injured is said to be Dharmanna Harijana.
While police said the reason for the clash is being investigated, some local residents said rivalry following an inter-faith relationship between a couple in the village was the likely cause. (PTI)
