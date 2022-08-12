Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Covid positivity on rise with just 17% coverage of booster shots, warns health minister

Three more witnesses examined in Gauri Lankesh murder trial

Three more witnesses, including two policemen, were examined in the Gauri Lankesh murder trial at the special court for Karnataka Control of Organised Crime on Thursday. Trial Judge CM Joshi presided over the trial.

Police inspector Shiva Reddy, who arrived at the murder scene was examined by the special public prosecutor and also questioned by the defence.

Reddy took Parashuram Waghmore, the accused shooter who pulled the trigger on Gauri Lankesh to the crime scene after his arrest in 2018.

A jacket and shoes similar to the ones Waghmore had allegedly used were purchased to recreate the crime scene. The defence in its cross-examination questioned the absence of bills for these purchases. (PTI)