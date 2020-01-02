Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: PM to arrive for two-day visit, cops prohibit unmanned aerial objects

The Karnataka government has made elaborate security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the state on Thursday. According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DPIR), Modi will land and then leave for Tumakuru to visit the Siddaganga Mutt. He will then attend an event in Junior College Grounds, Tumakuru and address a gathering at the Krishi Karman Awards presentation ceremony.
On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Tumakuru and held a meeting with the officials and reviewed the arrangements made for the programme. Modi is scheduled to return to Bengaluru today itself to visit the Defence Research and Development Organisation and will stay at the Raj Bhavan.
On Wednesday, citing security concerns, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao issued a notification prohibiting the flying of unmanned aerial objects, including drones, balloons, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems etc during the visit of the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will inaugurate five DRDO Young Scientists' Laboratories on Thursday. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation on Thursday, January 2, 2020. The development is a boost to indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector," the statement said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 1.5 lakh farmers and will launch the 4th phase of the Kisan Samman Yojana in Tumakuru and later address a farmers’ rally. According to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Modi will take part in the Krishi Karman and Krishi Samman Awards function which about 1.5 lakh people are likely to attend. He is going to give awards to 28 progressive farmers from 21 states.
Yediyurappa said that the fourth installment of Rs 2,000 each under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana would be released by Modi to beneficiaries across the nation by pressing a button at a farmers’ convention.
Narendra Modi will visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru where he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of Foundation Stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji. The Prime Minister will offer prayers and also plant a sapling at the Mutt.
