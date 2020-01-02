Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: PM to arrive for two-day visit, cops prohibit unmanned aerial objects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bengaluru and Tumakuru on Thursday and Friday. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bengaluru and Tumakuru on Thursday and Friday. (File photo)

The Karnataka government has made elaborate security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the state on Thursday. According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DPIR), Modi will land and then leave for Tumakuru to visit the Siddaganga Mutt. He will then attend an event in Junior College Grounds, Tumakuru and address a gathering at the Krishi Karman Awards presentation ceremony.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Tumakuru and held a meeting with the officials and reviewed the arrangements made for the programme. Modi is scheduled to return to Bengaluru today itself to visit the Defence Research and Development Organisation and will stay at the Raj Bhavan.

On Wednesday, citing security concerns, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao issued a notification prohibiting the flying of unmanned aerial objects, including drones, balloons, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems etc during the visit of the Prime Minister.