Follow Us:
Thursday, January 02, 2020
Live now

Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: PM to arrive for two-day visit, cops prohibit unmanned aerial objects

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has issued a notification prohibiting the flying of unmanned aerial objects, including drones, balloons, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems etc during the visit of the Prime Minister.

Written by Darshan Devaiah BP , Shivani Ramakrishnan | Bengaluru | Updated: January 2, 2020 11:41:16 am
Narendra Modi, Modi delhi rally, Modi ram leela maidan rally, Modi rally in delhi, delhi news Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bengaluru and Tumakuru on Thursday and Friday. (File photo)

The Karnataka government has made elaborate security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the state on Thursday. According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DPIR), Modi will land and then leave for Tumakuru to visit the Siddaganga Mutt. He will then attend an event in Junior College Grounds, Tumakuru and address a gathering at the Krishi Karman Awards presentation ceremony.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Tumakuru and held a meeting with the officials and reviewed the arrangements made for the programme. Modi is scheduled to return to Bengaluru today itself to visit the Defence Research and Development Organisation and will stay at the Raj Bhavan.

On Wednesday, citing security concerns, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao issued a notification prohibiting the flying of unmanned aerial objects, including drones, balloons, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems etc during the visit of the Prime Minister.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today arrive in Karnataka for a two-day visit. Get latest updates here.

Highlights

    11:32 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    Modi to inaugurate 5 DRDO Young Scientists' Labs in Bengaluru

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will inaugurate five DRDO Young Scientists' Laboratories on Thursday. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation on Thursday, January 2, 2020. The development is a boost to indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector," the statement said.

    11:19 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    PM Modi will release third installment of PM-Kisan

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 1.5 lakh farmers and will launch the 4th phase of the Kisan Samman Yojana in Tumakuru and later address a farmers’ rally. According to Karnataka Chief Minister  BS Yediyurappa, Modi will take part in the Krishi Karman and Krishi Samman Awards function which about 1.5 lakh people are likely to attend. He is going to give awards to 28 progressive farmers from 21 states. 

    Yediyurappa said that the fourth installment of Rs 2,000 each under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana would be released by Modi to beneficiaries across the nation by pressing a button at a farmers’ convention.

    11:09 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    Modi to visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru

    Narendra Modi will visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru where he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of Foundation Stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji. The Prime Minister will offer prayers and also plant a sapling at the Mutt.

    10:59 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    Bengaluru police issued a notification prohibiting the flying of unmanned aerial objects

    Citing security concerns, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao issued a notification prohibiting the flying of unmanned aerial objects, including drones, balloons, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems etc during the visit of the Prime Minister.

    The Karnataka government has made elaborate security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Bengaluru and Tumakuru on Thursday and Friday.

    Modi will then lay the foundation stone for the Shivakumara Swami museum in Tumakuru. After the visit to mutt, Modi will address over 1.5 lakh farmers and will launch the 4th phase of the Kisan Samman Yojana in the district and later address a farmers’ rally.

    READ | PM Narendra Modi’s 2-day Karnataka visit starts today; here’s the itinerary

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd