Karnataka News Live: No hijab during board exam, says state education minister BC Nagesh

On March 15, the Karnataka High Court upheld the ban on wearing the hijab in the classrooms of colleges where the prescription of a school uniform did not permit it. (File)

Karnataka, Bengaluru News: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said the wearing of the hijab would not be allowed during the Class 10 examination of the state board. The exam starts on Monday and ends on April 11. More than 8.76 lakh students are appearing for the exam in over 40,000 halls in 3,440 centres across the state.

“After the High Court order, we’ve not allowed that (hijab). We’ve given clarification that they (students with hijab) can come into the campus wearing the hijab but they cannot put it on in the classroom. The same condition will apply during the exams,” Nagesh told reporters.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka on Thursday for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status message on Pakistan’s Republic Day, which falls on March 23. The incident took place at Mudhol in Bagalkot district, located in the northern part of Karnataka. Sources in the police department said the message posted by Kuthma Sheikh read: “May God bless every nation with peace, unity and harmony”. Sheikh was released on bail a day later, on March 25.