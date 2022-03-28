scorecardresearch
Monday, March 28, 2022
Karnataka News Live: No hijab during board exam, says state education minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka News Live: The state minority department has also issued an order stating that hijab will not be allowed inside schools and colleges.

Updated: March 28, 2022 10:05:41 am
hijab ban, Hijab row, Karnataka hijab case, Karnataka High Court, Karnataka, Karnataka news, school uniforms, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsOn March 15, the Karnataka High Court upheld the ban on wearing the hijab in the classrooms of colleges where the prescription of a school uniform did not permit it. (File)

Karnataka, Bengaluru News: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said the wearing of the hijab would not be allowed during the Class 10 examination of the state board. The exam starts on Monday and ends on April 11. More than 8.76 lakh students are appearing for the exam in over 40,000 halls in 3,440 centres across the state.

“After the High Court order, we’ve not allowed that (hijab). We’ve given clarification that they (students with hijab) can come into the campus wearing the hijab but they cannot put it on in the classroom. The same condition will apply during the exams,” Nagesh told reporters.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka on Thursday for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status message on Pakistan’s Republic Day, which falls on March 23. The incident took place at Mudhol in Bagalkot district, located in the northern part of Karnataka. Sources in the police department said the message posted by Kuthma Sheikh read: “May God bless every nation with peace, unity and harmony”. Sheikh was released on bail a day later, on March 25.

Karnataka News Live: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Department of Education and the Department of Home have made arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exams; Follow this space for Latest Updates

10:05 (IST)28 Mar 2022
WhatsApp post on Pakistan’s Republic Day lands woman in jail

A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka on Thursday for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status message on Pakistan’s Republic Day, which falls on March 23. The incident took place at Mudhol in Bagalkot district, located in the northern part of Karnataka.

Sources in the police department said the message posted by Kuthma Sheikh read: “May God bless every nation with peace, unity and harmony”. Sheikh was released on bail a day later, on March 25. Read more

10:05 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Hijab not allowed inside board exam hall, says Karnataka education minister

Just a day before the Class X board examinations begin in Karnataka, state education minister B C Nagesh on Sunday said that no student will be allowed to wear the hijab inside examination halls.

“Following the Karnataka High Court order, we have decided that students wearing hijab or any other religious attire will not be allowed inside the examination hall. They can come to campus wearing the hijab but they need to remove it before entering the hall,” said Nagesh, who visited the Gadag, Bagalkot and Hubballi districts. Read more

Karnataka on Sunday recorded 64 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, according to the Department of Health. These took the hitherto tally to 39,45,311 and 40,050, it said. Of the infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 51 and the lone death. There were four new cases in Chitradurga, two in Ramanagara and one each in Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mysuru, and Tumakuru.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Chitrakala art galleries will be set up in six places in Karnataka as he laid emphasis on extending the art of drawing and painting across the state. Noting that there is a demand to make Chitrakala Parishath, an autonomous institution, into a deemed university, he said steps in this direction would be taken in the next session of the State Legislature.

