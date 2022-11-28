Karnataka: Newer reservation demands from Vokkaligas, Panchamasalis after increase in SC, ST quotas

Two prominent communities in Karnataka are breathing down the state government’s neck with reservation demands. While Panchamasalis are set to intensify an agitation seeking inclusion under the 2A category, Vokkaligas want their quota increased from four per cent to 12 per cent. They also want a share in the Economically Weaker Sections quota.

Their demands come in the wake of an increase in SC and ST reservation. In October, the state government breached the Supreme Court’s 50 per cent ceiling on reservation and increased the quota for the scheduled castes from 15 to 17 per cent, and scheduled tribes quota was raised from three to seven per cent.

The Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha has set a January 23 deadline to increase reservation and urged the government not to implement the EWS quota until the benefit is extended to the community. Panchamasalis are a subsect of the dominant Lingayat community.

The government has assured both communities that it would look into their demands. Pending amendments to the Constitution’s Schedule 9, reservation in the state stands at 56 per cent, of which other backward classes (OBC) have a 32 per cent share.

At an event organised by the Vokkaliga community, Lingayat seer Nanjavadhutha Swamiji urged the government to raise reservation on the basis of the community’s population. “We are 16-19 per cent of the state population. Therefore, we should be given 12-15 per cent reservation,” he said, adding that community members in urban areas who fall under the poverty line should be included under the EWS category.

A memorandum submitted to the government by the Sangha said that a mass movement would be unavoidable if the government failed to accept the demand.

Panchamasalis, who have been demanding their inclusion in the 2A reservation category, have threatened to disrupt the legislature session scheduled in Belagavi if their demands are not met.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, reacting to the Vokkaliga demands, said that any increase in reservation should be done within the confines of the Constitution. “The aspirations of various communities have increased. Whatever we do should be done within the bounds of law and the constitution,” he said.

Earlier, he assured Panchamasalis that their demand would be looked into at the earliest.