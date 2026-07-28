‘Stepped out to arrange funds’: Mother goes missing after giving birth in Bengaluru hospital

A newborn boy is undergoing treatment in Karnataka after his mother allegedly went missing following childbirth (Image generated using AI).

A newborn baby boy is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur after his mother allegedly went missing shortly after giving birth in Bengaluru. The police have launched an investigation into whether the infant was abandoned.

According to the Devanahalli police, the child was born at a private hospital in Devanahalli on July 25. Due to low birth weight and respiratory complications, doctors advised transferring the newborn to a hospital in Chikkaballapur for specialised care in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Before the transfer, the mother allegedly told hospital staff she was stepping out to arrange funds for her child’s medical care, but she never returned. On July 26, the baby was moved via ambulance under the care of a nurse to the Chikkaballapur facility, where he remains under treatment.