‘Stepped out to arrange funds’: Mother goes missing after giving birth in Bengaluru hospital

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A newborn baby boy is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur after his mother allegedly went missing shortly after giving birth in Bengaluru. The police have launched an investigation into whether the infant was abandoned.
According to the Devanahalli police, the child was born at a private hospital in Devanahalli on July 25. Due to low birth weight and respiratory complications, doctors advised transferring the newborn to a hospital in Chikkaballapur for specialised care in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Before the transfer, the mother allegedly told hospital staff she was stepping out to arrange funds for her child’s medical care, but she never returned. On July 26, the baby was moved via ambulance under the care of a nurse to the Chikkaballapur facility, where he remains under treatment.
“The District Child Protection Officer has filed a complaint, and efforts are underway to trace her,” an official from the Child Rights Commission said.
Hospital authorities notified law enforcement after repeated attempts to reach the mother by phone were unsuccessful. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and initiated a search. Investigators are also scrutinising the personal information provided during her admission.
“The identity document submitted by the woman indicates she is a native of Haveri district. We are currently verifying the details and attempting to locate her,” a senior police officer said.
Officials from the Child Protection Unit and the Department of Women and Child Development have visited both hospitals as part of the ongoing inquiry.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram