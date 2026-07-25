Karnataka man arrested for his baby’s murder, cops say ‘was upset over second girl’

The Karnataka Police arrested the man, an employee at Kempegowda International Airport, after the infant's body was recovered from an underground sump tank at his in-laws' house. (Representational image)

A 13-day-old infant was allegedly killed by her father in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district early on Friday, with the police claiming the man was unhappy that his second child was also a girl.

The police arrested Imran, 28, employed at Kempegowda International Airport, after the infant’s body was recovered from an underground sump tank at his in-laws’ house in Nakkalakunte village.

According to the police, Imran allegedly took the baby from beside his sleeping wife around 1 am while everyone in the house was asleep and threw her into the water sump, before returning to bed.

When Imran’s wife, Muskan, woke and found the baby missing, she alerted other family members. The police said that during the search, the baby’s cap and socks were found floating in the sump, after which the family drained the water from the tank and found the infant. The family members rushed the baby to the district hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.