Karnataka announces establishment of eight new universities

In the Cabinet meeting held Thursday, the Karnataka government announced the establishment of eight new universities by approving an amendment to the Karnataka University Act, 2000.

Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, Minister of Higher Education, announced that the new universities would be set up at Chamrarajanagar, Haveri, Hassan, Kodagu, Koppal, Bagalkot, Bidar and Mandya.

Earlier, colleges in Bidar, Bagalkot were affiliated to Gulbarga University and colleges in Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, were affiliated to Mysore University.

However, among these new universities, Chamarajanagar University will comprise 18 colleges, Hassan 36, Haveri 40, Bidar 140, Kodagu 24, Koppal 40 and Bagalkot 71. The unitary university at Mandya will comprise all first-grade colleges of the district.

Barring Mandya, the establishment of the seven other universities was announced in the 2022 state budget. A total of Rs 14 crore was sanctioned for it.

The Departments of Finance and Planning have already given their consent for setting up new Universities which will now function with a new concept in lesser space with limited human resource and reduced expenses, Narayan said.