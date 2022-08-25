scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Karnataka announces establishment of eight new universities

Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, Minister of Higher Education, announced that the new universities would be set up at Chamrarajanagar, Haveri, Hassan, Kodagu, Koppal, Bagalkot, Bidar and Mandya.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan. (File Photo)

In the Cabinet meeting held Thursday, the Karnataka government announced the establishment of eight new universities by approving an amendment to the Karnataka University Act, 2000.

Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, Minister of Higher Education, announced that the new universities would be set up at Chamrarajanagar, Haveri, Hassan, Kodagu, Koppal, Bagalkot, Bidar and Mandya.

Earlier, colleges in Bidar, Bagalkot were affiliated to Gulbarga University and colleges in Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, were affiliated to Mysore University.

However, among these new universities, Chamarajanagar University will comprise 18 colleges, Hassan 36, Haveri 40, Bidar 140, Kodagu 24, Koppal 40 and Bagalkot 71. The unitary university at Mandya will comprise all first-grade colleges of the district.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...Premium
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...Premium
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...

Barring Mandya, the establishment of the seven other universities was announced in the 2022 state budget. A total of Rs 14 crore was sanctioned for it.

More from Bangalore

The Departments of Finance and Planning have already given their consent for setting up new Universities which will now function with a new concept in lesser space with limited human resource and reduced expenses, Narayan said.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 08:34:27 pm
Next Story

First passenger train to Manipur likely in September, says railway MoS Jardosh

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency
Express Opinion

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency

SC says no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware in phones examined

SC says no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware in phones examined

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of SC’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of SC’

Premium
Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

What makes red meat an enemy of the heart? Doc explains

What makes red meat an enemy of the heart? Doc explains

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement