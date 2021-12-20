Karnataka reports five new Omicron cases, state tally now 19

Five fresh Omicron cases have been detected in Karnataka taking the total number of cases of the new variant to 19 in the state, health minister K Sudhakar confirmed on Monday.

The five patients, all of them fully vaccinated, include a 20-year-old woman from Bhadravathi and a 19-year-old woman from Mangaluru. The rest are an 82-year-old man and a 73-year old woman from Udupi, and a 54-year-old woman from Dharwad.

The state health department said that their travel history or contact with any international traveller is being ascertained.

The Dharwad woman, who tested positive for Omicron on December 5, is no longer showing Covid symptoms and is currently isolating at home, authorities said. Her four primary contacts and 133 secondary contacts have been tested for Covid-19 and the results were negative.

The 20-year-old student from Bhadravati college was tested positive on December 6. 218 primary and secondary contacts of the student were tested of which 26 have been found to be positive. “27 samples including hers were sent to the lab for genome sequencing. The results of the other 26 samples are awaited,” the health department said. This is the first Omicron case in Shivamogga.

The two cases from Udupi were part of the clusters which were sent for genome sequencing.

“The youngest member, aged 11 years, was first tested positive. Thus, Primary contacts were done for all the members in the family in which out of four, three turned out to be positive for Covid-19. The samples were sent for genome sequencing All are asymptomatic,” the health department said.

The 19-year-old student from a college in Mangaluru is part of the cluster whose samples were sent for genome sequencing.

Presently, Omicron has been reported in six districts of Karnataka- Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Udupi, Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada.