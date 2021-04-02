Karnataka announces curbs on restaurants, cinema halls, temples and physical classes to stop Covid-19 spread

The Karnataka government on Friday announced a number of restrictions, including suspension of classes for students not appearing in board or university exams across the state. In Bengaluru and other districts which have witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases, intake at cinema halls, pubs, restaurants, and other places have been restricted to 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

The restrictions will be in force till April 20, an order issued by chief secretary P Ravi Kumar read.

According to the order, classes (including Vidyagama) for students from 6 to 9 will remain suspended. Physical classes for students from 10 to 12 will continue but “will not be mandatory”.

Also, classes will be suspended at all colleges, including those providing professional courses. However, students appearing for university examinations and those studying Health Sciences will be having physical classes. At the same time, boarding schools and hostels have also been directed to shut, except for students of grades 10 to 12, those pursuing courses in health sciences, and those scheduled to appear for board or university examinations.

In places of worship, gatherings and functions will remain prohibited. However, individuals will be allowed to visit and offer prayers. Gyms and swimming pools will remain closed and apartment complexes have also been directed to shut down all common facilities. Restrictions on public gatherings and congregations during religious festivals, and jathras (fairs) will continue as well.

As announced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa last week, rallies and dharnas will also remain prohibited across the state. The number of passengers in public transport has also been limited only to seating capacity to avoid crowding.

“The practice of work-from-home shall be followed in offices and workplaces as far as possible,” the order added.

Alternate seating, one of the major recommendations made by the state’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), will be in place in Bengaluru (Urban and Rural), Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, and Dharwad districts till April 20.

The same will be in force at restaurants, pubs, bars, and clubs in these districts as well.

Issuing the order, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar noted that Covid-appropriate behaviour was not being followed “which may cause a setback in the appreciable gains made in suppressing the chain of transmission in Karnataka”.

Karnataka has reported 10,06,229 cases to date, while 12,591 have succumbed to the infection. The state is third among all states and union territories in India in terms of cumulative caseload.