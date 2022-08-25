scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Karnataka govt to implement NEP in 20,000 anganwadis this academic year, says Education Minister Nagesh

The education department, in association with the women and child development department, will do the groundwork to form the state curriculum framework for implementing National Education Policy (NEP) in anganwadis.

Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh (Twitter @BCNagesh_bjp)

Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh announced Thursday that the education department, in association with the women and child development department, will do the groundwork to form the state curriculum framework for implementing National Education Policy (NEP) in anganwadis. He said that the government would first experiment with the NEP in 20,000 anganwadis across the state.

Addressing the press, along with Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar, Nagesh said that the state government will be ready with the framework by October or November once the Centre publishes the national curriculum. “There are six committees formed by the government to create a state curriculum framework for early childcare and education. These six committees will have different task forces that propose the curriculum, teacher training and learning capabilities among other guidelines, which will be on par with the NEP. We will first experiment with the NEP in 20,000 anganwadis across the state. Depending upon the success in these anganwadis, we will further implement it in the rest of the anganwadis.”

As per the NEP, children will be enrolled in anganwadis at the age of three years, considering that they will be mature and intellectually able to grasp concepts, the minister added.

The minister also stated that activities like nali-kali and chilipili (experiential learning) are already underway in around 13,333 anganwadis and that Karnataka will have an edge when the NEP is implemented along the same lines.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
El Salvador’s President keen on ‘Bitcoin City’, but res...Premium
El Salvador’s President keen on ‘Bitcoin City’, but res...
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...

Achar said there are around 66,361 anganwadis in the state wherein, 6,017 workers are degree holders, 40,786 have completed SSLC, 14,303 qualified till PUC and only 737 are post-graduates.

“Most of the anganwadi workers are between 42 and 46 years. These workers must be trained appropriately to implement NEP at the early childcare and education level,” he said.

Nagesh said that these workers will be trained in the coming months by Department of State Educational Research and Training offices or at institutions that offer diplomas in education (D.ED).

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

Commenting on the report submitted to Karnataka High Court about 2,73,936 children not enrolled in anganwadis, Achar said: “I have requested the central government to assist in building additional anganwadis to cater to the children who are out of the early education stage. We will ensure that the new anganwadis are built within the public school premises so that children do not have to look out for other schools to pursue their primary and secondary education.”

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 06:31:46 pm
Next Story

Matthäus returns Maradona jersey from 1986 World Cup final

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC says no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware in phones examined

SC says no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware in phones examined

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

What makes red meat an enemy of the heart? Doc explains

What makes red meat an enemy of the heart? Doc explains

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Premium
What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement