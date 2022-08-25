Karnataka govt to implement NEP in 20,000 anganwadis this academic year, says Education Minister Nagesh

Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh announced Thursday that the education department, in association with the women and child development department, will do the groundwork to form the state curriculum framework for implementing National Education Policy (NEP) in anganwadis. He said that the government would first experiment with the NEP in 20,000 anganwadis across the state.

Addressing the press, along with Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar, Nagesh said that the state government will be ready with the framework by October or November once the Centre publishes the national curriculum. “There are six committees formed by the government to create a state curriculum framework for early childcare and education. These six committees will have different task forces that propose the curriculum, teacher training and learning capabilities among other guidelines, which will be on par with the NEP. We will first experiment with the NEP in 20,000 anganwadis across the state. Depending upon the success in these anganwadis, we will further implement it in the rest of the anganwadis.”

As per the NEP, children will be enrolled in anganwadis at the age of three years, considering that they will be mature and intellectually able to grasp concepts, the minister added.

The minister also stated that activities like nali-kali and chilipili (experiential learning) are already underway in around 13,333 anganwadis and that Karnataka will have an edge when the NEP is implemented along the same lines.

Achar said there are around 66,361 anganwadis in the state wherein, 6,017 workers are degree holders, 40,786 have completed SSLC, 14,303 qualified till PUC and only 737 are post-graduates.

“Most of the anganwadi workers are between 42 and 46 years. These workers must be trained appropriately to implement NEP at the early childcare and education level,” he said.

Nagesh said that these workers will be trained in the coming months by Department of State Educational Research and Training offices or at institutions that offer diplomas in education (D.ED).

Commenting on the report submitted to Karnataka High Court about 2,73,936 children not enrolled in anganwadis, Achar said: “I have requested the central government to assist in building additional anganwadis to cater to the children who are out of the early education stage. We will ensure that the new anganwadis are built within the public school premises so that children do not have to look out for other schools to pursue their primary and secondary education.”