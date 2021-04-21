Karnataka: Nearly half of a village in Belagavi district tests covid-19 positive

Nearly half of the Abanal village in Karnataka’s Belagavi district tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to health department officials, 144 of the 360 villagers were found infected during random testing. Most of them had returned recently from Maharashtra to participate in a festival.

“The native people working in Maharashtra visited the village for the festival. After the festival, few people were admitted to local primary health care centres after they complained of vomiting fever and other symptoms. As per the protocol, we collected their samples and they tested positive,” Khanapur taluk medical officer Dr Sanjeeva Nadre told Indianexpress.com.

The district administration immediately started random testing in the village and 144 people tested positive for Covid-19. The District Commissioner Harish Kumar also visited the village and reviewed the situation.

“All who tested positive for covid-19 in Abanal village are stable. Most of them are non-symptomatic. While some have mild symptoms, they have been taken care of at the covid care centre. All of them have been asked to remain in home quarantine,” Dr Sanjeeva Nadre added.

The district administration has also set up a testing centre in the village along with doctors and a medical team.

Belagavi reported 186 COVID-19 positive cases, two deaths on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported its biggest single-day spike of 21,794 COVID-19 cases and 149 related deaths, taking the total caseload of 11.98 lakh and the toll to 13,646 on Tuesday. The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 19,067 cases on Sunday.

Out of the 21,794 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 13,782 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The day also saw 4,571 patients getting discharged after recovery. Cumulatively 11,98,644 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,646 deaths and 10,25,821 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.