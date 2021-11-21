Karnataka: Nearly 3,000 children to be vaccinated against pneumonia in Yadgir

The Yadgir district administration in Karnataka has decided to inoculate 2,882 children against pneumonia in a drive that commenced on Saturday.

According to Shilpa Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Yadgir Zilla Panchayat, pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) will be provided to children in three stages.

“While the first stage is administered to infants six weeks from their birth, the second will be at 14 weeks, with the final stage at 9 months,” she said.

Sharma appealed that people should benefit from the drive and cooperate with officials of the Health Department in a bid to prevent possible deaths caused by pneumonia.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had rolled out the same in Hubballi last month as part of the state government’s universal vaccination programme.

Earlier in September, the Health Department had decided to include PCV in the vaccination programme as cases of a flu-like illness were being reported among children in several districts of the state.