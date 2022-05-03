Karnataka: NBW standing committee recommends underground water pipeline project

The standing committee of National Board for Wildlife in its 67th meeting has recommended the underground water pipeline project for which the diversion of 0.0642 ha of forest land of Puradala state forest falling under Shettihalli Wildlife Division in Shivamogga was required. The laying of pipelines required for irrigation will pass through the forest connecting revenue land in survey number 21 of Puradala Village to Survey number 92 of Aladevara Hosur Village.

The diversion of the land was sought in 2018 by a Shivamogga-based agriculturist DB Avinash. The proposal was cleared by the Zila panchayat. Since the diversion of the forest land was required, clearances were sought from the forest department and state board for wildlife. The proposal was recommended by the Karnataka Forest Department. Recommending the project, the forest department stated that the area required was very small.

Last year, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa had stated that the authorities had to recommend the drinking/irrigation project received by any department for approval of the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife without delaying it.

In January 2021 the State Board for Wildlife and the State Government also gave its nod.

The Standing Committee of NBWL decided to recommend the proposal subject to the conditions. One of which is that the user agency (DB Avinash) should provide two outlets within the sanctuary limit all along the pipeline and supply water to the wild animals, which would benefit the wild animals.

“All the staff and workers involved in the project implementation should be made aware about wildlife in the area and it should be ensured that they do not harm wildlife or abet in any wildlife crime in any way. Care should be taken not to disturb the wildlife species and their habitat during construction activities. No work shall be done before sunrise and after sunset in the project area. The user agency and project personnel will comply with the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The muck generated during the project implementation shall be taken out of the protected area without endangering the flora and fauna. The work shall be taken up only under the close supervision of the jurisdictional officers & staff, to avoid any damage to the flora and fauna. No tents or any other stay arrangement shall be permitted inside the protected area,” the directions of the standing committee of NBWL read.