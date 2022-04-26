Karnataka: National child rights body seeks report in Bengaluru school Bible row

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a report from the district administration after a Hindu right-wing organisation alleged that students irrespective of their religion were asked to carry the Bible to a school in Bengaluru.

The state spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Mohan Gowda, said the Clarence High School has taken an undertaking from parents that they would not object to students carrying the Bible to school.

The members of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti met Education Minister BC Nagesh Tuesday and submitted a memorandum to look into the matter.

The school in its admission application has laid down a guideline that reads, “You affirm that your child will attend classes including morning assembly, scripture classes and clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare and will not object to carrying the Bible and hymn books during his/her stay at Clarence High School (sic).”

Several parents and members of many right-wing organisations have criticised the school for the move. On Twitter, many have tagged BC Nagesh and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in posts with the purported screenshot of the undertaking signed by parents.

Speaking to media persons, school principal Jerry George Mathew said, “There are some people who are upset about one of the policies of the school. We are a peace-loving and law-abiding school and we have consulted our legal team on this matter, and will follow their advice.”

Reacting to the statement, Nagesh said, “What the school has done is against the Karnataka Education Act. No institution has any right to add religious books to the syllabus and the school has made a mistake. The local Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) has issued a notice and a call will be taken accordingly.”

Following the allegations, Archdiocese of Bangalore Peter Machado said, “The management of the school has clarified that… since last year, no child is required to bring the Bible to the school or is asked to read it by force. It is within the rights of the management to conduct Bible or religion class for Christians outside the school hours.”

Further questioning the government’s purported plans to introduce portions from the Bhagavad Gita in textbooks, Machado said, “If children are requested to buy books of Bhagavad Gita or other religions, can it be considered forcing them to be influenced or inducing them to be converted to these particular religions?”