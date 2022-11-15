Karnataka puts Nandini milk price hike on hold

The decision to increase the price of milk and milk products in Karnataka from Tuesday has been put on hold following the intervention of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who called for a meeting on November 20 to decide on the price hike proposal.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) decided to hike the prices of Nandini brand milk and curd by Rs 3 on Monday. The new prices were to be effective from Tuesday.

However, Karnataka CM Bommai announced in Kalaburagi Monday that the price hike would not come into effect immediately and that a meeting had been convened with the KMF chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi and other officials for November 20 to discuss the issue.

Earlier, the KMF had said that the hike in prices was to aid dairy farmers who are hit by various problems such as floods and Lumpy Skin Disease. A decision was taken at the administrative board meeting of the KMF and was approved by the government, Jarkiholi said.

As per the proposed new prices, a litre of toned milk costing Rs 37 will be hiked to Rs 40, homogenised toned milk to Rs 41 instead of Rs 38, homogenised cow milk to Rs 45 instead of Rs 42, special milk to Rs 46 instead of Rs 43, Shubam brand milk to Rs 46, homogenised standardised milk to Rs 47 from Rs 44, Samruddhi milk to Rs 51 instead of Rs 48, Santrupthi milk to Rs 53, double-toned milk to Rs 39 and a kilogram of Nandini curd will cost Rs 48 instead of Rs 45.

The hike, according to the KMF chairman, was essential as milk procurement had dipped to Rs 78.8 lakh litre per day from 94.2 lakh litre at the end of June.

The reasons for the decline in procurement were the lack of suitable prices for milk products, climate extremes and the Lumpy Skin Disease, he said.

“It is a matter of concern that many farmers involved in animal husbandry with one to three cows are selling their cattle to neighbouring states. The KMF and its associated federations have stuck to price control due to the Covid-19 pandemic despite a 20-35 per cent increase in transport, electricity and packaging costs,” Jarkiholi said.

Despite the hike, the prices of KMF’s Nandini brand of milk were cheaper than their competitors such as Govardhan, Heritage, Arogya and Tirumala. The milk prices in Karnataka were also lower than that in Andhra Pradesh, where it cost Rs 55 per litre, Tamil Nadu (Rs 40 per litre), Kerala (Rs 46), Maharashtra (Rs 51) and Gujarat (Rs 50), he said.