Karnataka: Nandi Hills likely to welcome tourists by November end

Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district administration may open Nandi Hills for tourists by the end of November. Construction of the road, which was washed away in heavy rains, has been completed and only the work on safety grills on either side of the stretch remains.

On August 24, heavy rains triggered a landslide at Brahmagiri hill, washing away the road to Nandi Hills. Construction of the road was taken up by the PWD at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. Due to the slow pace of road construction, the date for reopening the popular site had been postponed by a month to the end of November.

Senior PWD officials pointed out that the delay in construction was due to the heavy downpour in the months of October and November. Officials said depending on the remaining work, the opening of the hill station could be pushed to next month.

Emphasising that the installation of safety grills is important, Special Officer (Nandi Hills), Gopal N said, “The construction of the road has been completed. However, the safety grills on each side of the road are yet to be installed. The supply materials will come from Chennai and heavy rainfall has impeded the operation. We expect the hill station to be opened by the end of the month, but the date could be pushed since the installation of safety grills is very important before the road is opened.” He added that once the road is opened, there will be no restriction on the number of tourists that can visit the hill station.

Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner R Latha told The Indian Express, “The entire construction will probably be over in a week. We will take a call on allowing tourists only after the completion of construction.” Nandi and its adjoining hills form the birthplace of the five major rivers of Karnataka – Arkavathy, Penna, Papagni, Ponnaiyar and Palar.