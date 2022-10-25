Karnataka mutt suicide: Seer was being ‘blackmailed’ by anonymous person, reveal cops

The probe into the suicide case of Basavalingeshwara Swamy, a seer of the Kunchagal Bande Mutt in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district, revealed that he was reportedly “blackmailed” by an anonymous person, the police said Tuesday. Swamy (44) was found hanging in his room in the mutt Monday morning.

The mutt is located in the Magadi taluk, 50km away from Bengaluru. The police said they found a death note and a list of names, including an anonymous woman’s name. As the investigations are underway, the police refused to reveal the names.

Ramanagara SP Santosh Babu said that an investigation has been launched to look for the anonymous caller which has been mentioned in the death note. “In the death note, the seer mentioned about an anonymous caller which had pushed him to depression. A death note has been recovered from the spot where he died and we are investigating it,” he added.

In the complaint registered by 53-year-old Ramesh, a teacher by profession, he met the seer around 5 am Sunday and the next day around 6.10 am, mutt staff Ambareesh called him over the phone and said the seer was found dead. He also informed that the seer was attending a call and the room was shut from inside.

According to police sources, a two-page death note has been found which shared details of how he was being harassed for about 6-7 months but the reason behind the harassment cannot be disclosed at this point of the probe, the police said.

The mutt has a history of more than 400 years. The police said they have registered a case of abetment to suicide and investigation is on. The seer’s last rites were performed Monday evening, after completing due protocol, including an autopsy.

It can be recalled that the head of the Chilume Math, Basavalinga Swamy, was also found hanging in a similar fashion. Upset over his deteriorating health and reported to be suffering from depression, the seer died by suicide.