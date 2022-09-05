scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Karnataka mutt seer sent in judicial custody till September 14 in sexual assault case

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was arrested last week for alleged sexual assault of two minor students

Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru, the head pontiff of the Murugarajendra Mutt. (File)

A local court in Karnataka’s Chitradurga Monday handed over influential Lingayat mutt chief Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was arrested for alleged sexual assault of two minor students, in judicial custody till September 14.

The Chitradurga police who had taken Shivamurthy in police custody appeared before the court Monday morning. The court directed them to hand over Shivamurthy in judicial custody for nine days. The police officials who questioned Shivamurthy had taken him to the mutt for spot mahazar. They appeared before the court and informed them that they would not need police custody anymore.

Second Additional District and Sessions Judge B K Komala directed the jail authorities to take him in judicial custody. The bail application moved by Shivamurthy’s counsel is scheduled for September 7 and the police asked the public prosecutor to file objections, if any.

Must Read |Amid legal battles, steely silence at K’taka mutt at centre of sexual assault case

The Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha was closed to the public Sunday as police were at the premises for the mahazar. The mutt was opened to the public Monday morning and the mass weddings that happen on the fifth of every month were to go on, according to sources. Seven couples have registered for the mass wedding, they said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
More from Bangalore

The Mysuru police lodged a first information report (FIR) against Shivamurthy on August 26 under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Section 376 (punishment for rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). This came after the girls told members of the state Child Welfare Committee (CWC) that they were sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019, and June 6, 2022. The case was later transferred to the Chitradurga police, who arrested Shivamurthy Thursday evening.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 01:09:27 pm
Next Story

Solar power helps an Indian state vaccinate

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways
Teachers’ Day 2022

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks, say police

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks, say police

Rajasthan: BJP leader shot dead in Bharatpur

Rajasthan: BJP leader shot dead in Bharatpur

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Anahita Pandole, husband shifted to Mumbai hospital
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole, husband shifted to Mumbai hospital

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement