Karnataka mutt seer sent in judicial custody till September 14 in sexual assault case

A local court in Karnataka’s Chitradurga Monday handed over influential Lingayat mutt chief Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was arrested for alleged sexual assault of two minor students, in judicial custody till September 14.

The Chitradurga police who had taken Shivamurthy in police custody appeared before the court Monday morning. The court directed them to hand over Shivamurthy in judicial custody for nine days. The police officials who questioned Shivamurthy had taken him to the mutt for spot mahazar. They appeared before the court and informed them that they would not need police custody anymore.

Second Additional District and Sessions Judge B K Komala directed the jail authorities to take him in judicial custody. The bail application moved by Shivamurthy’s counsel is scheduled for September 7 and the police asked the public prosecutor to file objections, if any.

The Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha was closed to the public Sunday as police were at the premises for the mahazar. The mutt was opened to the public Monday morning and the mass weddings that happen on the fifth of every month were to go on, according to sources. Seven couples have registered for the mass wedding, they said.

The Mysuru police lodged a first information report (FIR) against Shivamurthy on August 26 under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Section 376 (punishment for rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). This came after the girls told members of the state Child Welfare Committee (CWC) that they were sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019, and June 6, 2022. The case was later transferred to the Chitradurga police, who arrested Shivamurthy Thursday evening.